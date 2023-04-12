Realme Narzo N55 Launch Event Today: Time, Where to Watch, Specs, Price
Realme Narzo N55 will be launched today at 12 PM. Know the specs, price, and live launch event details
Realme is all set to launch its next generation smartphone in India today, 12 April 2023. The company is set to introduce the Narzo smartphone, the Realme Narzo N55 to the Indian users. The launch event for the new Realme smartphone will be held online via the company’s official handles and the launch will be live-streamed.
There are number of tech enthusiasts and interested buyers who will be willing to watch the live launch event for the Realme Narzo N55 thus the company decided to live stream the event online and we are here with all the details for the live streaming like the date and time. Moreover, we have also gathered the information about the price, specifications, and features of the new Realme Narzo N55.
Realme Narzo N55 Launch: Live Stream Time
The Realme Narzo N55 will be launched today in India, 12 April 2023 at 12 PM (IST) through an online launch event that which will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.
The company has scheduled the live-stream for the interested audience and the link will also be made available in advance. You will have to click the “Notify me” button to get notified right ahead of the official live-stream time.
Realme Narzo N55 Price in India
The Realme Narzo N55 is expected to be priced below Rs 15,000 in India. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant may be priced around Rs 11,000 including the offers while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is expected to be priced around Rs 14,999 in India. The device will be available in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour. It will be sold via Amazon and Realme's official website.
Realme Narzo N55: Expected Specifications
The Realme Narzo N55 is expected to have the following specs and features:
A 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The device may have a centrally-aligned single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera
The Realme Narzo N55 may sport an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard memory.
The device will run the latest Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin out of the box.
Realme Narzo N55 is expected to sport a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port.
The device will feature a 64MP primary rear camera.
