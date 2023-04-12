Realme Narzo N55 Launch Event Today: Time, Where to Watch, Specs, Price

Realme is all set to launch its next generation smartphone in India today, 12 April 2023. The company is set to introduce the Narzo smartphone, the Realme Narzo N55 to the Indian users. The launch event for the new Realme smartphone will be held online via the company’s official handles and the launch will be live-streamed.

There are number of tech enthusiasts and interested buyers who will be willing to watch the live launch event for the Realme Narzo N55 thus the company decided to live stream the event online and we are here with all the details for the live streaming like the date and time. Moreover, we have also gathered the information about the price, specifications, and features of the new Realme Narzo N55.