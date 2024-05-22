Poco F6 Launch in India on 23 May: Specifications, Expected Price, and Design

The Poco F6 will make its debut in India on Thursday, 23 May. All the teasers from the company have revealed certain details about the upcoming smartphone. We do not know the price of the handset but we know certain key specifications. Poco is one of the first smartphones in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Poco has also revealed several details about the display, battery, chipset and design of the new handset.
Interested buyers in India are excited about the launch of the Poco F6. While the company has teased certain specifications of the upcoming handset, one should note that the price is still unknown. The exact price range will be announced after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, 23 May. Stay tuned to know the important updates.
Let's take a look at the specifications and design of the upcoming Poco F6 handset. Read till the end to know all the updates about the smartphone if you are planning to purchase it after the launch takes place.
Poco F6 in India: Confirmed Specifications
According to the latest details, the Poco F6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It is important to note that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 boasts a 4nm fabrication process.
The upcoming handset features a high-performance Cortex-X4 flagship core and an Adreno 735 GPU that supports smooth and lag-free performance.
It is also the first handset in India to pack the new Qualcomm chip. The Poco F6 will flaunt a dual-rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).
The handset has been confirmed to sport a big 5,000mAh battery, alongside 90W turbocharging support. The company claims that the upcoming handset can charge from 2 percent to 100 percent in 35 minutes.
Poco F6 Launch: Expected Price in India
The Poco F6 is likely to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. Interested buyers in India should wait because the exact price is not known yet.
The Poco F5 handset was launched at Rs 29,999 and the new model is expected to be available at a higher price. The exact details will be announced during the launch event on Thursday, 23 May.
