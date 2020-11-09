PUBG Mobile May Return to India As Game-Maker Eyes Microsoft Deal

Diwali time this year could be even more joyous for PUBG fans in India if the rumours around the mobile multiplayer game are true.

As per a Techcrunch report, PUBG Mobile could make a comeback to India after the game’s developers struck a deal with American tech giant Microsoft to host the game on its servers.

Krafton, the game’s creator and the parent company of PUBG corporation recently penned a deal with Microsoft. As part of the deal, games crated by Krafton or its subsidiaries, including PUBG Mobile, will be hosted on Microsoft Azure from now.

This announcement comes a few days after Tencent Games, publisher and distributor of PUBG Mobile, terminated all of its operations and services in India. Prior to the ban, PUBG Mobile was hosted on Tencent Cloud.