One Month Post PUBG Ban, Kashmir Youth Still Hoping for Its Return

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India citing security concerns that the game collects private data of Indian users for the purpose of spying.

The game was published and marketed in India by Chinese game developer Tencent, and that is one of the reasons the game got banned after clashes broke out between India and China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

One month after the ban of the game, many PUBG fans and gaming enthusiasts have been left looking for substitutes that can give them a similar experience.