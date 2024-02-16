OpenAI Introduces ‘Sora’ To Create Videos From Text Prompts; Check Details Here

In another breakthrough into generative artificial intelligence, the maker of the popular AI platform, ChatGPT, has officially unveiled a new tool that will instantly make short videos in response to written information. It is important to note that the Microsoft-backed OpenAI's new text-to-video generator is named 'Sora'. White popular and massive tech giants like Google and Meta have revealed similar technology in the past, OpenAI has proved to be better in terms of quality. We have the latest details.
Interested people should know all the important updates about OpenAI's new text-to-video generator 'Sora'. You can use the brand-new AI tool to create videos after providing written commands. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the new update recently to a social media user. You must read till the end to know the features of the new AI tool.
Here is everything you must know about 'Sora' if you want to take advantage of the AI tool. This interesting tool will help you to create high-quality videos, as per the latest details available online.
OpenAI’s ‘Sora’ Launch: Latest Details
According to the official details, Sora is not publicly available yet and OpenAI has announced limited information about how it was created. The tool is currently available for red teaming, which helps to identify flaws in the AI system.
The tool can be used by visual artists, designers, and filmmakers to collect feedback, the company revealed in a statement. As per OpenAI, Sora might confuse the spatial information of a prompt and have problems following a specific camera trajectory.
An official statement states, "Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background."
Sora can not only generate videos from text prompts but also animate a still image. The company revealed that it was developing tools that could understand if a video was generated by the new AI tool.
Last year, Meta Platforms improved its image generation model Emu and added two AI-based features that can edit and generate videos from written commands.
To know more about the new OpenAI tool, Sora, you have to wait for the official launch to take place. Some of the features will be revealed after the testing process is over so stay alert.
