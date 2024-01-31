Instagram Tests ‘Flipside’ Feature To Share Hidden Photo Grid; Check Details

Instagram is testing a new feature called 'flipside', which is designed for a more updated form of photo sharing among a few friends, as per media reports. The new feature is different from the 'Close Friends' option on Instagram. It introduces a hidden photo grid that can be accessed by designated users, adding an extra step of privacy beyond secondary accounts and close friends. Interested users can learn about the latest updates on the app here.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, explained flipside as "yet another way to reach a smaller audience." The new 'flipside' feature on Instagram is currently being tested and we have the latest details for you. Instagram users should take note of the latest updates if they want to take advantage of the brand-new feature that is being introduced.