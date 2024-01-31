Instagram Tests ‘Flipside’ Feature To Share Hidden Photo Grid; Check Details

Instagram is testing a new feature called 'flipside', which is designed for a more updated form of photo sharing among a few friends, as per media reports. The new feature is different from the 'Close Friends' option on Instagram. It introduces a hidden photo grid that can be accessed by designated users, adding an extra step of privacy beyond secondary accounts and close friends. Interested users can learn about the latest updates on the app here.
The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, explained flipside as "yet another way to reach a smaller audience." The new 'flipside' feature on Instagram is currently being tested and we have the latest details for you. Instagram users should take note of the latest updates if they want to take advantage of the brand-new feature that is being introduced.
You can learn about the 'flipside' update here and how it will help to protect your pictures from unknown people. This is an extra layer of privacy that will protect you from online fraud.
Instagram ‘Flipside’ Feature: Important Details
The 'flipside' feature on Instagram will allow users to access the hidden photo by swiping down on a particular profile. The unique aspect of this feature is its ability to not only show an alternate photo grid but also to change profile details like the bio and profile picture.
However, it is important to note that certain details about the flipside feature are still unclear and you have to wait for it to be rolled out to know more. One does not know how these photos will be showcased in followers' main feeds. You must wait for the official details.
The introduction of the flipside feature portrays Instagram's constant efforts to create a more nuanced level of private sharing. Users must remember that the new feature might have similar features like 'Close Friends' options but it is going to be a little different.
The feature is being tested with a limited group of users and is expected to be rolled out soon. It is important to note that the feedback from the testers will play an important role in the decision to roll out this feature for a wider group of users.
You have to stay alert to know the latest announcements by the popular social media platform, Instagram.
