OnePlus Nord Buds to Launch With OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord Buds earphones are expected to come with 12.4mm ultra-large drivers.

It is expected to be powered by 41mAh battery (individual buds), while the case is expected to be of 480mAh. It is said to have a battery life of 30 hours.

OnePlus Nord Buds will house USB Type-C port and is expected to support IP55 dust and water resistance.

The leak further suggests that OnePlus Nord Buds will have 94ms low latency and will come with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.2.

OnePlus Nord Buds is expected to be available in two colour variants: Moonlight White and Twilight Black.