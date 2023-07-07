Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Today: Features and Specs

Tech giant Samsung is all set to release the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India today on Friday, 7 July 2023. The smartphone is a predecessor to the already available Galaxy M33 5G.

Prior to the official launch, the company released teasers of the handset revealing some of the basic features and specifications. The forthcoming smartphone will arrive with a monster display along with 120 Hz refresh rate on an 16.42 cms screen. The handset will be equipped with a 50 megapixel no shake and blur free camera.

Let us check out the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch event live streaming, features, price, specs, and other details below.