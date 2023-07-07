Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Today: Features and Specs

ADVERTISEMENT
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch event will take place today on 7 July 2023 at 12 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Tech giant Samsung is all set to release the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India today on Friday, 7 July 2023. The smartphone is a predecessor to the already available Galaxy M33 5G.

Prior to the official launch, the company released teasers of the handset revealing some of the basic features and specifications. The forthcoming smartphone will arrive with a monster display along with 120 Hz refresh rate on an 16.42 cms screen. The handset will be equipped with a 50 megapixel no shake and blur free camera.

Let us check out the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch event live streaming, features, price, specs, and other details below.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch: Date and Time

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be launched in India today on Friday, 7 July 2023 at 12 pm IST.

The company has not revealed the exact price of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India. However, it is expected that the smartphone may be available at a price of Rs 20,000 because the Galaxy M33 was launched with a starting price of Rs 18,999. The handset will be available for sale on Amazon.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Launch Event?

The live streaming of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launch may be available on the official YouTube channel of the company.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Features and Specifications

  • 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

  • Equipped with a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera.

  • A 6,000 mAh battery that may last up to 2 days.

  • Triple camera system including a 50 megapixel with OIS for blur free images and videos.

  • Available in three colour variants including blue, purple, and pink.

