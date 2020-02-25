Apple May Soon Allow Gmail & Chrome To Be Used as Default iOS Apps

Apple’s iOS is a closed ecosystem which has endeared it to millions of users across the globe. However, this level of control has also ensured that people are confined to using its in-house apps and services as the default platform, even if they don’t want to.

This has meant users were unable to choose web browsers like Chrome or Firefox as the default app on their iPhones. But this is likely to change in the coming months, as Apple is reportedly looking to change its stance, after a recent lawsuit exposed the company’s measures of suppressing competition apps on its App store.

This development has been forced on Apple after a US House of Representatives antitrust panel questioned the company for its practices and anti-competitive conduct.