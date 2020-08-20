Gmail Down? Users Complain About Not Being Able to Send Mails
This problem with Gmail is not only limited to India, but also persists in Japan, Austrailia and other countries.
A number of Gmail users have been complaining that they’ve not been able to send emails or attach files in the last hour, Business Insider reported.
This problem with Gmail, which is Google’s email client, is not only limited to India. According to DownDetector, Japan, Australia and other countries have been facing the glitch too.
Complaints of not being able to upload and download files on Google drive have also been recorded, Business Insider reported.
This is the second time in two months that widespread issues with Gmail have been reported. In July as well, users had complained about not being able to login to their Gmail accounts. They fixed the issue but never revealed what had happened, the report states.
