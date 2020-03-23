Govt Asks Hotstar, Netflix, Others to Drop Video-Streaming Quality

You must have read stories about the possibility of streaming platforms in the West cutting down their video quality to support the needs of Internet bandwidth. Well, the same is likely to happen in India soon, if the wishes of the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) are granted by the Indian government.

The cellular body has reached out to the Department of Telecom (DoT) via a letter which suggests streaming players like Hotstar, Netflix and Alt Balaji should lower their video quality so that internet service providers (ISPs) can continue to offer high-speed internet to their users in the country.

This need has come about as the country faces a major lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing many people to work from home.