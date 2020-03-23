Govt Asks Hotstar, Netflix, Others to Drop Video-Streaming Quality
You must have read stories about the possibility of streaming platforms in the West cutting down their video quality to support the needs of Internet bandwidth. Well, the same is likely to happen in India soon, if the wishes of the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) are granted by the Indian government.
The cellular body has reached out to the Department of Telecom (DoT) via a letter which suggests streaming players like Hotstar, Netflix and Alt Balaji should lower their video quality so that internet service providers (ISPs) can continue to offer high-speed internet to their users in the country.
This need has come about as the country faces a major lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing many people to work from home.
The letter from COAI accessed by The Quint, also mentions that streaming providers “should cooperate with the telecom service providers (TSPs), so as to manage the traffic distribution patterns which are likely to strain the network infrastructure at a time when it is needed for various critical requirements.”
“We understand that there are various measures that the streaming platform companies can undertake in this present situation to continue to provide a suitable level of service to their customers at the most appropriate bitrate required, one such measure being temporarily moving to SD (Standard Definition) rather than HD (High Definition) streaming.”COAI letter to DoT accessed by The Quint
Steps Suggested By COAI
- Reduce streaming quality from HD (720 pixels) to SD (480 pixels) for users
- Replace pop-up ads with information message about the virus
- Other technical measures possible to reduce load on the internet
The cellular body is hoping DoT will reach out to these streaming platforms and seek their support in the efforts to throttle down streaming quality for users.
We have reached out to multiple streaming players, including Hotstar to see if they have anything to share on the development, and the possible steps they will taking to adhere to the government order.
Why Should Consumers Suffer?
A few days back most ISPs claimed they have the infrastructure in place which can easily manage the bandwidth demands of the users. But looking at these suggestions from COAI, it is obvious the telcos are not able to match the sudden increase in demand for internet bandwidth from consumers and various internet tracking reports suggest there is a spike in consumption.
So, where does this leave the users?
Make no mistake, users are most likely to complain about such changes, especially when they are paying a premium to get better service. For instance, an HD quality plan on Netflix costs Rs 650 per month. Will the streaming platform lower prices when its quality is reduced to standard definition?
It is important the streaming players find the right balance between streaming quality and bandwidth, especially for those who pay for their services. This might not make a difference to those who can stream content for free, but once the dust settles on the pandemic, these companies could find themselves adding more users than ever before.
