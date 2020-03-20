Netflix & YouTube Asked To Limit Streaming To Avoid Network Crash

People in the European Union (EU) have been advised to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak. This means that there are more people working from home and a lot of younger members of the family like kids are taking tuitions and classes online.

Many of these people are spending more time binging on content from video streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube.

As millions of people in the EU have adopted this work-from-home (WFH) culture so has the internet consumption in each household spiked.

To make sure that the network keeps functioning smoothly, the EU government has asked video-streaming services to limit their high-definition services and shift to providing standard streaming quality.