Redmi 13 5G Launching Tomorrow on 9 July: Confirmed Features, Specs, and Price

Redmi 13 5G Launch in India: Tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its next budget smartphone, the Redmi 13 5G, on Tuesday, 9 July 2024. The handset will arrive as a successor to the already available Redmi 12 5G, which was unveiled in the country last year in August. According to teasers released by the company on Amazon, it is confirmed that the handset will flaunt a crystal glass design, which will likely give a premium feel to budget phone buyers.
Once launched, Redmi 13 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Ahead of the official launch, some of the key features and specifications of this handset have already been confirmed, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging, dual camera set up at the back, and more. Let us read in detail about the Redmi 13 5G launch date, specifications, price, and more.
Redmi 13 5G: Launch Date in India
Redmi 13 5G will be launched in India on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Redmi 13 5G: Price in India
Although, the company has not yet confirmed the exact price of Redmi 13 5G, it is likely that the handset will be priced under Rs 15,000.
Redmi 13 5G: Features and Specifications
Following is the list of features and specifications of the upcoming Redmi 13 5G.
Design: The Redmi 13 5G features a stunning glass cover on the rear panel, giving it a premium feel. The device also has a two-camera setup with a ring light housed on the top left of the back panel. This design is similar to the Redmi 12 5G, but it has a brand-new feature - a ring light.
Display: The Redmi 13 5G will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
Performance: The Redmi 13 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the same chipset used in the Redmi 12 5G. It will run on the latest version of Xiaomi's HyperOS, which promises an enhanced user experience.
Camera: The Redmi 13 5G will have a dual-camera setup on the back. The primary camera will be a 108-megapixel sensor, while the secondary camera will be a 2-megapixel sensor. The device will also have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
Battery: The Redmi 13 5G will come with a robust 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This will ensure quick power-ups and extended usage times.
