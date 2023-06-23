iQOO Neo 7 Pro India Launch On 4 July; Check Specs, Design & Features

iQOO is a high-performance smartphone brand that has experienced significant growth and success in different sectors of the market this year. across different market segments this year.

The company has launched the iQOO Neo 7 that became one of the favorite smartphones among consumers due to its unique specifications thus making it the best-selling smartphone on Amazon. The company is now set to launch the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, the successor of Neo 7 in India on 4 July 2023.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a true powerhouse that will compete with top-tier flagship devices with unmatched power and an exceptional user experience. This device will come with a Dual Chip Power to enhance its performance and gaming. Check the specs, design, and features of iQOO Neo 7 Pro below.