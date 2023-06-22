Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Date: Tipped Features, Specs, and More

The tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India soon. The exact launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed by the company yet. However, it is confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be exclusively available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

The microsite of Samsung Galaxy M34 on Amazon has unveiled that the handset will arrive in two color variants including Blue and Green. The teaser video indicates that the smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear side. For security purposes, the handset will be housed with a fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M34 will be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M33. Although the company has kept the exact features and specs of the smartphone under wraps, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the expected specifications of the phone.