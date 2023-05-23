iQOO Neo 8 Series and iQOO Pad To Launch Today: Specifications and Features Here

The iQOO Neo 8 series is set to launch on Tuesday, 23 May 2023. The popular brand recently confirmed that the iQOO Neo 8 series will include a "Pro" model. It is important to note that along with the smartphones, iQOO is also gearing up to launch its first tablet. The brand has been teasing the iQOO Neo 8 and the iQOO Neo 8 Pro for the past few days and the launch date of the models is finally here.
The Vivo's sub-brand also announced certain specifications and features of the iQOO Pad. Interested buyers are excited to know all the latest details about the iQOO Neo 8, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro, and the iQOO Pad. One will get to know about the price range after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, which is 23 May.
Let's take a closer look at the latest details about the iQOO Neo 8 series and the iQOO Pad to know the specifications. You can also know the price range of the models here and decide if you want to buy them.
iQOO Neo 8 Series: iQOO Neo 8 Pro Specifications
A dedicated page for the iQOO Neo 8 series smartphones, states that the iQOO Neo 8, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro, and the iQOO Pad will launch on 23 May in China.
The page also states that the launch is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM local time. The company has teased certain specifications on the official page for interested buyers.
The iQOO Neo 8 Pro seems to be available in a red shade and sports a soft leathered material. The model also seems to flaunt a large black camera island that protrudes from the back panel.
The Pro model is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC that will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
iQOO Pad Launch Today: Specifications
The iQOO Pad is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The model is expected to be available in four variants, which include 8GB + 128GB storage, 8GB + 256GB storage, 12GB + 256GB storage, and 12GB + 512GB storage.
These are all the details we have for now. To know more, you have to wait for the company to make further announcements after the launch takes place.
