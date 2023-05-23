iQOO Neo 8 Series and iQOO Pad To Launch Today: Specifications and Features Here

The iQOO Neo 8 series is set to launch on Tuesday, 23 May 2023. The popular brand recently confirmed that the iQOO Neo 8 series will include a "Pro" model. It is important to note that along with the smartphones, iQOO is also gearing up to launch its first tablet. The brand has been teasing the iQOO Neo 8 and the iQOO Neo 8 Pro for the past few days and the launch date of the models is finally here.

The Vivo's sub-brand also announced certain specifications and features of the iQOO Pad. Interested buyers are excited to know all the latest details about the iQOO Neo 8, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro, and the iQOO Pad. One will get to know about the price range after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, which is 23 May.