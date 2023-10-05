Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Discount & Exchange Bonus

The most awaited smartphones Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been launched in India during the 2023 Made by Google event. The handsets arrived as successors to the Pixel 7 series, that hit the markets previous year. The price of these newly launched Google phones have been increased compared to their predecessors. However, customers can take the advantage of bank discounts, and exchange offers to get these flagship smartphones at an affordable price.

Both Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been manufactured from recycled materials, and are flaunting an elegant design comprising of amazing metal finishes and softer silhouettes. The pre-orders for Google Pixel 8 phones have commenced, and customers can order these handsets on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.