Instagram Introduces ‘Reels’ Tab on Home Screen for Indian Users
Instagram Reels was launched after TikTok was banned in India.
Instagram has introduced the Reels tab on the home page for the users in India. The update has recently been pushed and will be made available across the Indian user base in the days to come.
The update means that the Explore tab has now been replaced with Reels. This is the companies effort to push the feature to a larger section of users on the app.
Reels was launched in India in July only a few days after TikTok was banned by the Indian government on 30 June along with 51 other Chinese applications.
India is the first market that the feature has been introduced where the company said there is a lot of ‘interest’ and ‘activity’ among the Indian users. It also said that Instagram might integrate more tools in the future.
The feature has been rolled out for both Android and iOS devices.
You can see the new Reels tab at the bottom of the screen on the left side where you will see the Reels icon (looks like a Play button). The Explore button has been shifted next to the DM on the top-right corner.
This is also a new way for the platform to promote shorter videos and engage more content creators – just like TikTok.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.