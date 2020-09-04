Instagram Introduces ‘Reels’ Tab on Home Screen for Indian Users

Instagram has introduced the Reels tab on the home page for the users in India. The update has recently been pushed and will be made available across the Indian user base in the days to come.

The update means that the Explore tab has now been replaced with Reels. This is the companies effort to push the feature to a larger section of users on the app.

Reels was launched in India in July only a few days after TikTok was banned by the Indian government on 30 June along with 51 other Chinese applications.