Instagram Launches TikTok-Like Short Video Feature in India

Facebook-owned Instagram has launched a new video-music remix feature called "Reels" in India.



With Reels, users will be able to make 15-second-long video clips set to music, and share them as Stories.



The feature was rolled out in the Brazilian market first for testing but since India right now is a hot market for short-video apps, Instagram has decided to roll the feature out in the country.

This move also comes just days after the central government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, all over India.

While as of 8 July we could not find the feature on our Instagram app, it is possible the feature is being rolled out in phases.