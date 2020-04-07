How the Lockdown in India Will Change the Face of Gig Economy

Gig economy is a term you would have often heard of for short-term contractual work. But the three-week lockdown in India is more or less going to change the face of those who’re employed by the sector.

The gig workers are employed for income-earning activities that are not tied to a particular employer on a long term basis. You’ve mostly seen them operating in the delivery of food, clothes and medicines among others. In fact, Uber and Ola drivers are also part of this ecosystem.

But with the country set to grapple with economic challenges in the coming months, industry experts say this sector will have to recalibrate their working culture.