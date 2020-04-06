Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Now Making Grocery Deliveries In Your City
Food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato are now offering their services for ordering essential goods from stores in your area.
The option is now available through their apps, and you can choose the store, as well the items and pay for them online using different payment instruments.
In addition to these two, Uber has joined hands with online shopping brand Flipkart, to help them with delivering essential goods in three cities Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from this week onwards.
Regular online grocery delivery firms like Big Basket have been facing a hard time to meet the increased demand of people across the country. These firms have been facing issues with local law enforcement authorities in different regions, not allowing them to operate their warehouses, as well as giving permission to their staff to make deliveries.
While Zomato is calling its service ‘Market, Swiggy is just calling it Groceries. Both the companies are offering contactless delivery, where the company delivery representative keeps the order at a customer's doorstep.
When it comes to Uber, the company said, “the aim is to keep vital supply chains running and address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day.”
And to get more of its driver-partners on board, Uber said it will not be charging any commission for the deliveries made. “Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 percent of billed amounts," said Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia in a statement.
