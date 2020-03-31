Users Claim Houseparty App Hacks Phones, Company Denies Rumours

The app’s owner, Epic Games, also denied the claims and told The Sun that they have “found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts.”

“As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform. Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple,” added the spokesperson.

What’s strange here is that people are also complaining that Houseparty is trying to access their banking details and payment apps like PayPal.

This raises questions over the validity of the hacking claims since Houseparty does not request users for payment information, and therefore, has no permissions to access these details on users’ devices.