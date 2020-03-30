Houseparty Is the New Way to Have Fun While Social Distancing

Houseparty in 2020 is what BBM was in the late 2000's. Houseparty is the newest app that seems to have garnered instant popularity to have racked up millions of downloads in a really short span of time.

With millions of people sitting in their homes, yearning for some form of social interaction, Houseparty seems to have hit the nail on the head with its casual approach to video calling.

In case you've been on a social media detox for the past couple of weeks, chances are you have received a message from a friend saying "Download Houseparty". The video chatting app has become an absolute sensation amongst people who want a more "party-like" atmosphere in a group video call.