Zoom App in iOS Is Secretly Sending Your Data to Facebook

It’s not like there’s anything surprising about the above headline but the video chat app Zoom which was in the spotlight earlier due to some privacy issues has been caught sending user data secretly to Facebook.

According to research conducted by the Vice tech branch, it revealed that the iOS version of the Zoom app has been surreptitiously sharing analytical data with Facebook even of those users who are not on the social media platform.

The data being shared includes the time the Zoom app is being opened, phone carrier, device location, and information that can be used to target ads.