Governments Consider Spying on People To Combat Coronavirus

You know how they say that desperate times call for desperate measures. According to multiple reports online, it seems that governments are considering spying on peoples’ smartphone data in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As per BBC.com, the Israel government has approved emergency measures that allow them to track mobile data of the people with suspected coronavirus infections in order to control the spread of the malady.

Also, according to a Washington Post report, in the US, the government is in discussion with tech industries figuring out ways to use smartphone location data in order to curb the infection.