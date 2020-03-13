Can Face Recognition Technology Accurately Identify Delhi Rioters?

The question to ask is – What face recognition software are these databases being fed into? As of now, the software, its developer, its algorithm training, datasets are not known.

Shah did not specify which agency deployed the technology.

Moreover, an uptake in the use of facial recognition among law enforcement agencies in India comes at a time when countries in the West – US & EU – have taken drastic steps to ban or limit the use of the technology.

In May 2019, the city of San Francisco, the capital of tech and Silicon Valley in the United States, banned the use of facial recognition by law enforcement agencies owing to the potential for abuse and amid fears of the technology pushing the country into an overtly surveillance state.