Google I/O 2024: Android To Get Smarter With On-Device AI Support; Check Details

Google I/O 2024 officially started on Tuesday, 14 May. During the keynote event of the company's annual developer conference, the company's executives took the wraps off important new features being introduced for Android smartphones over the next few months. The announcements have been made before the company's next major smartphone operating update which is likely to arrive in the second half of this year. Google is gearing up to introduce new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google spoke about the new AI-powered features rolling out for Android smartphones at the Google I/O 2024 keynote event. Interested people should know about the new features and other details revealed during the event. We have all the important updates for people who want to know about the exciting new features being launched by Google.
Here are the details you should note about the features revealed during the Google I/O event on Tuesday. Read till the end and stay informed about the new updates that will be launched soon.
Google I/O 2024: AI Features Like Circle To Search and Scam Call Detection Details
One of the most exciting features revealed at the Google I/O event is an upgrade to Circle to Search. This new feature will allow students to ask for help with their homework. Google revealed that its LearnLM technology will help users to solve "problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs and more".
Gemini, the company's AI model that can operate on Android smartphones, will also receive updates. Gemini on Android will be able to provide information about YouTube videos.
You can also add AI-generated images to Gmail and Messages quickly once the upgrades are launched. Users should know about these features before they are rolled out.
The Gemini Advanced new feature will allow users to get answers from PDF documents, without going through multiple pages. According to the details revealed by the company, a new "Ask this PDF" option will be launched.
Google Pixel smartphones will also receive support for Gemini Nano with Multimodality, the company's new model for on-device AI processing. Pixel phones will also be able to process contextual information like visuals, audio, and spoken information.
One must note that AI will also be introduced for the dialler. The feature will help to detect a potential scam call asking a user to transfer or reveal bank information over the phone. These are some of the features that users can expect, however, the exact launch dates are not announced yet.
