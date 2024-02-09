Google Launches Gemini Advanced and Renames Bard to Gemini; Latest Details Here

Google has officially revealed Gemini Advanced. After various reports and Google CEO Sundar Pichai's announcements during the company's quarterly earnings call confirming its debut, the subscription tier of the most powerful AI model is now active. Google Bard, the free version of the AI chatbot, which now operates on the Gemini Pro model, has been renamed Gemini. One should note that as a promotional offering, Gemini Advanced is being offered for free for two months.
Sundar Pichai officially announced the launch of the Gemini Advanced in its newsroom and said, "The version with Ultra will be called Gemini Advanced, a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration." He also stated that the Gemini Advanced subscription will be named the Google One AI Premium plan and will be paired with Google One.
Therefore, users who subscribe to Gemini Advanced will also receive all the other advantages of Google One and 2TB of cloud storage space. You should read till the end to learn about the features of the new AI chatbot that has been launched recently.
Gemini Advanced and Gemini: Subscription Details
Talking about its features, the Gemini Advanced could create methodical instructions, sample quizzes, or back-and-forth discussions. It is capable of becoming a personal tutor for a user seeking guidance for academic purposes or wanting to upskill themself.
The Advanced model is proficient in coding and can assist users in generating, analysing, editing, as well as debugging tough coding tasks.
Further, content creators can take advantage of the Google Advanced subscription because it can generate content, analyse recent trends, and offer creative ideas and inspiration for engagement. Content creators should explore the AI tool.
The free version of Gemini, previously known as Bard, and Gemini Advanced will be available on the official website and the Android app.
It is important to note that iOS users can explore the AI assistant through the Google app. The monthly subscription price of the Gemini Advanced AI model is decided to be Rs 1,950 a month.
However, interested users should note that the popular tech giant is running a promotional offer now where users can try the AI tool for two months without a charge.
To know more about the subscription price and other details, take a look at the latest announcements by the CEO.
