WhatsApp Working on New ‘Favourites’ Tab for Android Users; Check Details Here

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to add, reorder, or remove contacts in a particular order. The feature called 'Favourites' was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. It is expected to set up a speed dial of contacts for convenience and easier accessibility. One should note that the new update is currently not visible so beta testers cannot use it. However, the feature is expected to be available in one of the upcoming updates.
You must update WhatsApp to the latest version if you want to use the 'Favourites' feature, once released. One should note that the brand-new feature of the popular instant messaging app was spotted by the WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. One should take note of the latest updates available online to know everything about the feature.
The popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is working on including a Favourites tab within the Settings menu. The new feature has not been launched yet for users so one should stay alert.
WhatsApp ‘Favourites’ Feature for Android: Details
According to the latest official details, the new 'Favourites' feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.7.18 update. Even though it is present within the codes of the app, it is not visible and users who have joined the Beta Programme will be unable to see it.
The report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo highlighted that currently the feature could not be explored due to restrictions.
Based on a screenshot, the new setting option was placed between Account and Privacy options. A new 'Favourites' option is visible with the description "Add, Remove, Reorder".
Once you open the setting, a new screen states "Make it easy to find the people and groups that matter most across WhatsApp".
It is important to note that not much is explained about the feature. As per the latest details online, users can add their favourite contacts to create a speed-dial-like interface. With this new feature, they can quickly message important people.
Interested users are requested to stay alert to know all the details about the new Favourites feature for the WhatsApp Android version. You must update the app and take note of the latest announcements to know when the feature will be launched.
