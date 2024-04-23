WhatsApp Working on New ‘Favourites’ Tab for Android Users; Check Details Here

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to add, reorder, or remove contacts in a particular order. The feature called 'Favourites' was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. It is expected to set up a speed dial of contacts for convenience and easier accessibility. One should note that the new update is currently not visible so beta testers cannot use it. However, the feature is expected to be available in one of the upcoming updates.

You must update WhatsApp to the latest version if you want to use the 'Favourites' feature, once released. One should note that the brand-new feature of the popular instant messaging app was spotted by the WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. One should take note of the latest updates available online to know everything about the feature.