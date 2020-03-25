Global Internet Traffic at Home Spikes Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As the coronavirus pandemic forces more people to stay indoors, they have no choice but to rely on their home internet connection for personal as well as work use.

This has taken a heavy toll on the internet bandwidth for the providers, forcing them to take extreme measures, which includes asking video-streaming platforms to lower the bitrate of their content for the users.

So how much has this affected the internet traffic, and does that leave us with the possibility of an internet meltdown? We spoke to companies that track internet traffic across the world to find out. Cloudflare highlighted the internet traffic was fairly flat until about late February, after which it started growing and currently you’re looking at an increase of about 20 percent.