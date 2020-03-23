JioFiber Brings 10Mbps Internet Plan for Free But There’s a Catch
After rolling out 4G vouchers with extra data for mobile users a few days back, Reliance Jio on Monday through its JioFiber broadband has launched a free of cost internet plan that offers speeds up to 10Mbps.
That’s not all, this ‘Basic Plan’ also comes with no limitations, which means you can access the internet at the mentioned speed without any fair usage policy (FUP) in place.
But there’s a big catch in how this special ‘free of cost’ plan works. Jio says the plan will only work in select parts of the country, and people interested in registering will have to sign up via its website or MyJio app.
Then a Jio executive will check in the back-end and let the person know if the basic plan is available in their geographical area. If they say yes, then a company staff will come over and install the router which will support Jio’s fiber internet connectivity.
So, the chances of everyone getting access to this plan are slim but it’s definitely worth giving a shot. Most of you might say that 10Mbps speeds aren’t the norm anymore but when it’s offered for free, people are more than likely to show interest in it.
In addition to this, JioFiber is also doubling data usage limits across all its existing plans which starts from Rs 699 per month. So if you’re getting 100GB with the current plan then users will now be getting 200GB for every month’s usage on their quota instead.
The additional data will be offered until the company deems it necessary.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
