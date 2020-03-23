Slow Internet Speeds At Home? Here’s How You Can Deal With It

The problem partly lies in the so-called “last mile,” the link that connects your home to the ultra-high-speed internet backbone.

Most people are connected to the internet via coaxial broadband cables. These connections usually provide faster “downstream” speeds to your home than “upstream” speeds back to the internet. Since videoconferencing sends equal amounts of data both ways, simultaneous sessions can clog the upstream channel and disrupt service for the entire household.

If that happens, one quick solution is to have some family members switch to audio-only, which conserves bandwidth. This also applies to anyone in multiplayer online games, where — per a WhatsApp Group on Twitter — the banter between players often resembles conference calls with the occasional shooting.

You could also order a service upgrade, although that might not be strictly necessary. Some providers are temporarily offering more bandwidth, particularly for families with school-age children, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Others have dropped service caps that charge extra when data usage passes a certain threshold.

There are very few households who have their own gigabit or fibre connections which offer the same bandwidth in both directions and shouldn't experience serious hiccups.