Ex-Civil Servants Write to Zuckerberg Over FB’s Hate Speech Policy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been sent an open letter by a group of ex-civil servants expressing concerns over the company’s policies against hate speech and how Facebook failed to take action against some BJP leaders after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

It was on 14 August that a WSJ report stated that Facebook India had taken a step back from applying its hate speech policies against BJP leader T Raja Singh where Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, Ankhi Das, refused to take action.

In the letter, the Constitutional Conduct, which comprises members from a civil society group made up of retired civil servants said it was “impartial and committed” to the Indian constitution and was for the first time communicating the message to a “non-Indian body” to cite its disapproval against how Facebook has been handling hate speech on its platform.