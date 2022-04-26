'Good Man, But...': Trump Says No to Twitter Return Even As Elon Musk Takes Over
Even as Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes over Twitter, former United States (US) President Donald Trump will not be making his comeback to the microblogging site. Instead, Trump was cited by Fox News as saying that he will use his own platform TRUTH Social alone for social-media purposes.
Dubbing Musk a "good man", Trump told Fox News: "…but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."
He also reportedly said that he will begin "TRUTHing" over the next week.
Previously, on 6 January 2021, in the aftermath of the riots at the US Capitol, Trump had been permanently suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.
On being asked whether Musk-owned Twitter could prove to be competition for TRUTH, the former American president said that he thinks it is good that Musk is taking over, but "no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing."
"We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better," he also said.
Musk's Deal To Acquire Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has struck a deal to fully acquire Twitter for about $44 billion. Once the deal is implemented, the social media network will be turned into a privately held company.
Twitter's stock jumped 5.7 percent at the news.
Current Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share, which is a 38 percent premium as compared to the social media giant's share price earlier this month.
Musk took to Twitter to say that he hoped even his worst critics would remain on the platform.
