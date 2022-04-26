Elon Musk strikes $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

Earlier this month, the richest man in the world announced that he owned a 9.2 percent stake which was worth about $3.3 billion. Twitter’s Board was a bit skeptical about the deal then because Musk had not provided any details about financing the initial offer of $40 billion. However, on April 21, Musk shared a detailed $46.5 billion financing package which forced the board to resume negotiations with the Tesla CEO, as reported by Reuters.