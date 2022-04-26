Elon Musk strikes $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Twitter is selling itself to Elon Musk for $54.20 per share, according to a deal struck on Monday, April 25.
Elon Musk will own Twitter completely in a deal of about $44 billion. Once the deal is implemented, the social media network that is used as a platform by influencers from different walks of life, will turn into a privately held company.
Current Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share which Is a 38 percent premium as compared to the social media giant’s share price earlier this month. This deal will be the largest that has been undertaken to take a company private in the last 20 years, according to Dealogic.
"Twitter has a purposed and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important."Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s CEO
Earlier this month, the richest man in the world announced that he owned a 9.2 percent stake which was worth about $3.3 billion. Twitter’s Board was a bit skeptical about the deal then because Musk had not provided any details about financing the initial offer of $40 billion. However, on April 21, Musk shared a detailed $46.5 billion financing package which forced the board to resume negotiations with the Tesla CEO, as reported by Reuters.
The deal was unanimously approved by the Twitter Board of Directors.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”Elon Musk, Tesla CEO.
Financing the deal
According to the statement regarding the signing of the deal, Musk has secured $25.5 Bn of margin loan financing. Moreover, he is providing about $21 billion in equity commitment. At present, there are no financing conditions to the closing of the transaction.
“Twitter has tremendous potential—I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”Elon Musk, Tesla ECO
Apart from leading Tesla and SpaceX, Musk runs companies such as Neuralink and Boring Company. It remains to be seen how hands-on Musk intends to be at Twitter.
