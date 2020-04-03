COVID-19: How Geotagging Photos Is Helping Chennai Track the Virus

Tamil Nadu has been proactive in efforts to control the spreading of the coronavirus but still, the region has reported over 300 positive cases.

And in order to keep a check on the number of people catching fever, Chennai’s Ministry has come up with a mobile app that can be used for geotagging those who’re affected in various parts of Chennai.

Geotag is basically an electronic identification tag that assigns a geographical location to a photograph or video. The process is called geotagging.

The app called the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Corona Monitoring is available on Android and they are working on its iOS version as we speak. It has been created by M P Azhagu Pandia Raja, who works for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and a team of volunteers from a firm called Mr. Cooper.