Battlegrounds Mobile India Removed From Google & Apple App Stores, Check Details
Is BGMI game banned in India? Check details about why Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed from app stores.
Famous battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in India, following an order by the Indian government. Though the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has not released any official statement yet, it has been found that BGMI does not exist anymore on the local Google Play Store and App Store. Krafton, the developer of the game, has said, "We will let you know as we have precise information."
The reason behind this order could presumably be the conflict between India and China. Earlier, India had banned almost hundreds of Chinese apps that had a huge fanbase, including Tik Tok and PUBG.
Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India in the year 2021 after PUBG was banned by the Indian government citing national security reasons.
Krafton, the developer of BGMI, had assured that the company no longer has ties with the Chinese firm Tencent, and that the data of Indians will be protected.
The battle royale game, BGMI, is an alternative to PUBG in India. It was launched last year after the PUBG mobile game was banned in the country in 2020 along with hundreds of other Chinese applications.
Battlegrounds Mobile India: Important Information for Users
Even though the BGMI has been pulled down from the app stores, users who have the game already installed on their devices can still play it. There is no official information yet if the game has been completely restricted in India or just removed from the app stores.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.