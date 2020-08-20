Apple’s Journey From $1 to $2 Trillion: The Market Cap Marathon 

Apple Inc. hit the $2 trillion market capitalisation mark on Wednesday making it the first US company to do so. The epic moment didn’t last long, however, as the company’s shares pulled back at the end of the session on 19 August bring the valuation under the $2 trillion threshold.

This momentous achievement marks the success of the Cupertino-based tech giant that has been able to weather COVID-19 blues to register growth in the third quarter of 2020.

The elusive $2 trillion market cap is more than the GDP of some developed nations such as South Korea, Russia, Canada and Italy.