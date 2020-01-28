This Antivirus Company Sold User Data to Major Tech Giants: Report

"Potential clients include Google, Yelp, Microsoft, McKinsey, Pepsi, Sephora, Home Depot, Conde Nast, Intuit, and many others," the report claimed.

In a statement, Avast said it has stopped providing browsing data collected by the extensions to Jumpshot.

Some clients even paid millions of dollars for products that include a so-called "All Clicks Feed", which can track user behaviour, clicks, and movement across websites in detail.

In copies of contracts with Jumpshot clients, one marketing firm paid over $2 million for data access last year. Avast offers a selection of free and paid-for antivirus and security tools, in both free and in paid-for formats.

According to the investigation, Avast also recorded "porn site visits that are anonymized, offered the date and time the user visited the sites, as well as search terms and viewed videos in some instances".