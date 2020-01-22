Here’s Why Apple Could Have Left Your iCloud Data Unsecure

iPhone users rely on Apple’s iCloud to back up their data, making sure they have a copy of messages, photos and other data that can be retrieved whenever needed. But as we’ve noticed with WhatsApp messages getting backed up on iCloud, it seems a lot of other iOS data is stored unsecure by the company.

Till now we’ve not found any reasons behind this move from Apple, which proudly advocates for user data privacy. So what forced Apple to change its tactic?

According to a new report this week, sources have been quoted saying to Reuters, who claim Apple was asked to disable encryption for iCloud backed up data by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The report claims the FBI wasn’t keen for Apple to secure all the data of its users, complaining the move would be problematic during case investigations.