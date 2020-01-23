Data Privacy Must Be Seen as a Human Right: Satya Nadella

"People and institutions are all part of our society, so if you don't think about the broader systems, it's not stable," he added. "The question ultimately goes back to what is the market saying and what is society saying?" Referring to the book 'The Narrow Corridor', he said you have to find what works, so no one loses out. It is in the long-term interest of the shareholders that we do the right thing by the stakeholders, he emphasised.

"CEOs in today's world have more to do to communicate that stakeholder capitalism is for the shareholders' long-term benefit," Nadella said.

Asked about a possible bifurcation of economy and tech between China and the US, Nadella said, "Every country cares about their national security, I would urge us to think about what should happen." "If we should 'consciously decouple', all we will do is increase the overall transactional costs of our economy.

"The last 30-year period has been an amazing period of market access, but we need to grow up because the world is more complicated," he said while recalling the time when he himself immigrated to the US and then joined the software industry.

He said the world will need more norms around trust in technology.