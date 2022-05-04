Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins: Discounts on Mobile, Electronics, Other Products

Apple iPhone 13

Amazon is providing up to Rs 13,000 off on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 13. After the discount, the smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 66,900 for a 128GB variant.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone is available for a discount of Rs 17,000 on Amazon. As part of the sale, its price has dropped to Rs 47,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Amazon is also providing a big discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone. With Rs 40,009 off, the price of the smartphone during the sale is Rs 34,990.