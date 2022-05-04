Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins: Discounts on Mobile, Electronics, Other Products
Check out offers on smartphones, electronics, and other products on Amazon Summer Sale 2022.
American e-commerce giant Amazon has commenced its Summer Sale 2022 in India. The sale went live on Wednesday, 4 May. The Amazon sale provides various discounts and offers to customers on a vast range of products like mobile phones, electronics, mobile and computer accessories, footwear, clothing, jewellery, luggage, home appliances, health products, grocery, books, etc.
The official website of Amazon India also mentions a discount of 10 percent on the first purchase.
Here are some of the highlight products of Amazon Sumer Sale 2022.
Highlights of Amazon Sumer Sale 2022
Apple iPhone 13
Amazon is providing up to Rs 13,000 off on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 13. After the discount, the smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 66,900 for a 128GB variant.
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone is available for a discount of Rs 17,000 on Amazon. As part of the sale, its price has dropped to Rs 47,999.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Amazon is also providing a big discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone. With Rs 40,009 off, the price of the smartphone during the sale is Rs 34,990.
Laptops
Intel Core i3 laptops and desktops for schoolchildren are available with a discount of up to Rs 23,500.
Discounts of up to Rs 51,900 are available on non-stop, fast gaming laptops, whereas budget laptops will have offers of up to Rs 25,440.
Fans and Coolers
To beat the summer heat, Amazon is providing discounts of up to 39 percent and up to 32 percent on coolers and fans, respectively.
Daily Essentials
A discount of up to 36 percent is available on daily essential items.
Check the official website of Amazon for more information about the Summer Sale 2022.
