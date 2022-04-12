Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Today, Check Out the Offers on Smartphones
The sale will end on 14 April 2022.
Popular e-commerce platform Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days Sale from today, Tuesday, 12 April 2022.
The online sale is already live and it will go on till 14 April 2022, as per the update by Flipkart.
The Big Saving Days Sale will offer various deals, discounts and offers on smartphones. Consumers will also find heavy discounts on other electronic products during the sale.
Consumers can avail of discounts on various products including the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, and Moto G31.
The Flipkart Plus members got their access to deals, twelve hours earlier than other customers.
Customers with ICICI Bank cards can avail of instant discounts during the Big Saving Days Sale according to the e-commerce platform, Flipkart.
The brand new smartphones from Realme and Motorola will also go on sale for the very first time.
All the details about the Big Saving Days Sale were shared by Flipkart.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Deals and Discounts
Here are a few deals on smartphones that have gone live during the Big Saving Days sale, that the customers should know:
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone is being offered by Flipkart at a discounted rate.
The brand new smartphone is priced at Rs 14,249 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The customers who have an ICICI Bank card can get the handset with a flat discount of Rs 1000.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
This smartphone is one of the most affordable 5G models in India. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is being sold at Rs 10,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
People who have an ICICI Bank card can also avail of a flat discount of Rs 1000.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at Rs 19,499. It is to be noted that the smartphone will be available at this rate only during the sale.
Poco M4 Pro 5G
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 during the Big Saving Days Sale. Customers can also exchange their smartphones to get this model at a lower price during the sale.
Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Moto G22 Will Go on Sale
Three new smartphones will go on sale during the Big Saving Days Sale for the first time. This includes the Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, and Moto G22.
To know more about the Big Saving Days sale, customers can check the official website of Flipkart.
