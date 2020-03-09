Airtel, Jio & Vodafone to Play Coronavirus Message As Caller Tune

The government has ordered all telecom firms to make a 30-second audio clip on coronavirus as a caller tune of mobile phone users to create awareness among masses about the epidemic -- an order that state-owned BSNL and Reliance Jio have fully complied with while other telcos are yet to follow.

Top sources said on a request from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered superseding of the phone ringing tone that one hears on dialling a number, with the 30-second information clip.

The only exception to not hearing the coronavirus message is when a user has subscribed to a particular tune, they said.

All telcos were asked to incorporate the coronavirus ringing tone but so far only state-owned BSNL and Reliance Jio are in full compliance. The other telcos have cited technical issues for part implementation, they said.