Elon Musk Says Coronavirus Panic is Dumb, Faces Tweeple’s Fury

Strangely, Musk didn’t feel the need to explain the reason behind making such a remark.

After all, coronavirus is reported to have affected over 100,000 across the world, forcing large-scale events to be cancelled. And all Musk has to say about the panic because of the outbreak, termed as ‘public health emergency of international concern’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is ‘dumb’

Musk's own company Tesla had to briefly shut manufacturing in China due to the measures adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.