List of Sports Events Cancelled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus
On Tuesday, China forfeited a Davis Cup tie because its men’s tennis team could not travel to Romania next month. The International Tennis Federation cited “increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak” for the decision.
China was to play in Piatra Neamt, Romania, on March 6-7 in a World Group I playoff.
The death toll in mainland China due to the Coronavirus has risen to almost 1,900 on Tuesday, with more than 72,000 confirmed cases.
The outbreak has caused numerous sports events in China to be cancelled, postponed, or moved, and has affected the ability of Chinese teams to travel for competition in an Olympic year.
Here’s a list of all sports events that have been affected by the outbreak:
Athletics
- World indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 2021.
- Hong Kong Marathon on Feb. 9 cancelled.
- Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from Feb. 12-13 cancelled.
- Tokyo Marathon on March 1: Restricted to elite runners.
Auto Racing
- Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed. New date not set.
- Formula E's Sanya E-Prix in Sanya on March 21 cancelled.
Badminton
- China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March 1 postponed. New dates not set.
- Asian team championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16: China and Hong Kong withdrew.
Basketball
- Women's Olympic qualifying tournament moved from Foshan to Belgrade, Serbia from Feb. 6-9.
- Asia Cup qualifiers postponed: Philippines vs. Thailand on Feb. 20; Japan vs. China on Feb. 21, China vs. Malaysia on Feb. 24. Matches scheduled for Hong Kong moved to opponents' homes.
Biathlon
- Olympic test event in Zhangjiakou from Feb. 27-March 2 cancelled.
Boxing
- Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier moved from Wuhan to Amman, Jordan from March 3-11.
Equestrian
- Hong Kong showjumping leg of Longines Masters Series from Feb. 14-16 cancelled.
Hockey
- Hockey Pro League matches between China and Belgium on Feb. 8-9 and Australia on March 14-15 postponed.
- India women's tour of China from March 14-25 cancelled.
- Ireland women's tour of Malaysia in March-April cancelled.
Golf
- US LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 cancelled.
- US LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore from Feb. 27-March 1 cancelled.
- US LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 cancelled.
- European Tour: Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 postponed.
- European Tour: China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 postponed.
Gymnastics
- Artistic World Cup in Melbourne, Australia from Feb. 20-23: China team withdrew.
Handball
- Olympic women's qualifying tournament in Montenegro from March 20-22: China withdrew. Hong Kong declined invitation to attend.
Judo
- Paris Grand Slam on Feb. 8-9: China team withdrew.
- Dusseldorf Grand Slam on Feb. 21-23: China team withdrew.
Sailing
- Asian Nacra 17 Championship in Shanghai from March 1-6 moved to Genoa, Italy from April 12-19.
- Asian 49erFX Championship in Hainan from March 20-29 moved to Genoa, Italy from April 12-19.
Football
- Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua, and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC allowed to play from Feb. 18.
- Asian women's Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13. China vs. South Korea playoff on March 11 moved from China to Malaysia.
- AFC Cup: All group stage and playoff matches in east zone delayed to April 7.
- Chinese Super League, due to start Feb. 22, delayed.
- Asian men's futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from Feb. 26-March 8 postponed.
Swimming
- Asian water polo championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from Feb. 12-16 cancelled.
- Diving Grand Prix in Madrid from Feb. 14-16: China team withdrew.
- Diving world series event in Beijing from March 7-9 cancelled.
Tennis
- Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from March 3-7.
- Davis Cup: China forfeited World Group I playoff vs. Romania in Piatra Neamt on March 6-7.
Volleyball
- Beach volleyball World Cup in Yangzhou from April 22-26 postponed.
Weightlifting
- Asian Championships from April 18-25 moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Wrestling
- Asian Championships in New Delhi from Feb. 20-23: China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew.
Others
- Chinese Anti-Doping Agency suspended testing from Feb. 3.
- Winter X Games events in Chongli from Feb. 21-23 postponed.
- Singapore athlete of the year awards on Feb. 26 postponed.
- World Chess Federation's presidential council meeting moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29.
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Games in the Philippines from March 20-28 postponed. New dates not set.
- XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championships (offroad triathlon, duathlon) in Taiwan from March 28-29 cancelled.
- Snooker's China Open from March 30-April 5 cancelled.
- SportAccord summit in Beijing from April 19-24 cancelled. New site to be determined.
- Singapore bans spectators at National School Games from January-August.
- University Athletic Association of the Philippines postponed all sports events.