List of Sports Events Cancelled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

On Tuesday, China forfeited a Davis Cup tie because its men’s tennis team could not travel to Romania next month. The International Tennis Federation cited “increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak” for the decision.

China was to play in Piatra Neamt, Romania, on March 6-7 in a World Group I playoff.

The death toll in mainland China due to the Coronavirus has risen to almost 1,900 on Tuesday, with more than 72,000 confirmed cases.

The outbreak has caused numerous sports events in China to be cancelled, postponed, or moved, and has affected the ability of Chinese teams to travel for competition in an Olympic year.

Here’s a list of all sports events that have been affected by the outbreak: