7.3% of Indians Owned Digital Currency in 2021, 7th Highest in the World: UN

Over seven percent of India's population owns digital currency, according to the United Nations, which also said that the use of cryptocurrency rose globally at an unprecedented rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN trade and development body, UNCTAD, said that in 2021, developing countries accounted for 15 of the top 20 economies when it comes to the share of the population that owns cryptocurrencies.

Ukraine topped the list with 12.7 percent, followed by Russia (11.9 percent), Venezuela (10.3 percent), Singapore (9.4 percent), Kenya (8.5 percent), and the US (8.3 percent).