Crypto Ban Sought By RBI Possible Only With Global Support: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants to ban cryptocurrency, not much can be done unless there is global collaboration.

“Cryptocurrencies are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage," The finance minister reportedly said in a reply to queries in the Lok Sabha on 18 July.

"Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards," she added.

Sitharaman said that this was in view of the concerns expressed by RBI on the destabilising effect of cryptocurrencies on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country.