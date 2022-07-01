Crypto is a 'Clear Danger' to Financial Systems, RBI Governor Reiterates

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, 30 June, that cryptocurrencies are a clear danger to the financial systems, adding that we must be mindful of the emerging risks on the horizon.

In the RBI's annual 'Financial Stability Report' (FSR) 2022, he wrote in the foreword that anything that derives value based on make believe, without any underlying, is just speculation under a sophisticated name.

"While technology has supported the reach of the financial sector and its benefits must be fully harnessed, its potential to disrupt financial stability has to be guarded against," Das stressed.