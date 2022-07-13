ADVERTISEMENT

Realme Pad X to be Launched in India Soon: Specs, Features, Expected Price

Know about the price, features and design of the Realme Pad X that will be launched in India soon.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
Realme Pad X to be Launched in India Soon: Specs, Features, Expected Price
i

The company Realme introduced a teaser before the launch of its Android tablet – the Realme Pad X in India. Earlier, Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme, tweeted showing the Pad X in blue color and the Realme stylus, and then the microsite for the Realme Pad X went live, hinting at an imminent launch of the Android tablet in India.

Interested buyers can purchase the Realme Pad X through Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The Pad was already launched in China in May of this year. It is the third tablet by Realme after Realme Pad and Realme Pad mini.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G To Launch in India This Week: Launch Date, Price & More

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G To Launch in India This Week: Launch Date, Price & More
ADVERTISEMENT

Realme Pad X: Specs & Features

  • Realme Pad X has the following features:

  • An 11-inch 2K LCD with a refresh rate of 60Hz

  • The display with an aspect ratio of 5:3

  • The brightness of 450 nits

  • Rhein land Low Blue Light certification

  • Quad-speaker setup.

  • The tablet supports Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio.

  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset

  • 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

  • 5GB of virtual RAM.

  • An 8,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging

  • It runs Realme UI for Pad.

  • 13MP camera on the front.

  • 8MP front camera with a 105-degree field of view.

  • The front-facing camera with a portrait-centering feature.

Realme Pad X: Price

The Realme Pad X tablet will be available in two storage variants priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs15,360) for the 4GB+64GB and the 6GB+128GB storage option costs CNY 1,599 (Rs 18,999).

We don't know about the pricing of Realme Pad X in India yet, but we can expect it to be priced under Rs 20,000.

Also Read

Realme GT Neo 3T in India: Launch Date, Price, Specifications, and Other Details

Realme GT Neo 3T in India: Launch Date, Price, Specifications, and Other Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×